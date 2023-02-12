Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

AMPS stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -369.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

