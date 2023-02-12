Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,384,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,699,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 95,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 82,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -361.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

