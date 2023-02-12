Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
