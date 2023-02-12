Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Asana were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 7.2 %

ASAN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.22. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $74.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.