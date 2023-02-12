AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock Position Decreased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,202 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMK. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

AMK opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

