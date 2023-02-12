Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.