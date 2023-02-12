Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Avid Technology stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.24. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

