BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 391.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 283,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

