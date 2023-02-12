Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,877.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

