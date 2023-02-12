Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 309.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.65.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

