BMO Capital Markets Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $102.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

