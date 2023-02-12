BMO Capital Markets Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $43.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.15.

OneMain Trading Down 0.2 %

OMF opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

