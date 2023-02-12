Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 215.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookdale Senior Living

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BKD opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.