Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,088.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,028,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,316 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $7,165,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,068.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,926.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,000.9% during the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 9,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

