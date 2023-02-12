Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $41.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Doximity Stock Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,685 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

