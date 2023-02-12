Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

