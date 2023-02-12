Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 28,473 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,794.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

