CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNB Financial

In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Stories

