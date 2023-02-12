Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after buying an additional 1,143,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after buying an additional 815,224 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cognex by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,410,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 477,566 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

