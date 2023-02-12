Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

