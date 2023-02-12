Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,059 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,880.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,178.6% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 9,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,892.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,877.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,883.5% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 316,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300,884 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

