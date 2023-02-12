Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.