Credit Suisse Group Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $120.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.73.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FMC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

