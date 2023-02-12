CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $174.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.35.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.10 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

