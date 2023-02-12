Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 436,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 451,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DM shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of DM opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 243.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.