DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,215,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 290,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHX opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

