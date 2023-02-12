Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.