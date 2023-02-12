EULAV Asset Management Purchases 176,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.2% in the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,088.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,028,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,651,000 after buying an additional 5,753,316 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $7,165,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,068.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,926.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.