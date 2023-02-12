Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 7,600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.