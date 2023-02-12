FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FB Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $642,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of FBK opened at $38.07 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,668.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

