First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

