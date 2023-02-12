Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Patrice Perche Sells 575,494 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

