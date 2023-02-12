Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

