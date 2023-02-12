Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.