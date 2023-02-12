Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares valued at $1,145,583. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $78,846,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $52,342,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.