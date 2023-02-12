Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 4,678.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 108,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $987,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $311,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.32. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

