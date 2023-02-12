GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.66 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $457.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

