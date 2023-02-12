Glenview Trust Co Buys 43,415 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -361.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

