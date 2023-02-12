Glenview Trust Co Buys 43,415 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -361.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
