HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.
SRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Sensus Healthcare Price Performance
Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.