HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

SRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

