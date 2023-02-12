HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 32.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

