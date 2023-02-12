Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

HUT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $370.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 4.30.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

