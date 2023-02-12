IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 44.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IDT by 113.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $31.33 on Friday. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $799.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

