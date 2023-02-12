Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

INBX opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.97.

In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,243,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,942,266.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,243,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,942,266.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,088,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,155,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,674,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,301 in the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

