Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $271.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $276.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.73 and its 200 day moving average is $217.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,059 shares of company stock valued at $14,795,942. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

