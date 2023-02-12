Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSP. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of INSP opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.66.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,059 shares of company stock worth $14,795,942 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

