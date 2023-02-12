Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,649,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 192,897 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPI. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE IPI opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $443.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

