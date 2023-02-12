Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Position Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 740.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,124 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.70. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 13.28%.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

