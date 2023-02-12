Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 308.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $192.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.99.

