Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $113.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13.

