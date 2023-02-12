Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.