Jump Financial LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 15.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 337,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,392 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.22. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Harrow Health news, CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $393,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

